SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - It's no secret the pride Green Oaks students and alumni alike have for their Giants. The family atmosphere is apparent at every Giant football game.

Because of this family environment, it isn't hard to find those who have once walked the halls of the Shreveport school giving back to those currently walking those same halls. At the Giants' second round playoff game against St. Martinville this was on display once more.