SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) - This week's Playmakers in the Community hail from Green Oaks High School Football, where they're doing their best to give back to their community in different ways. After their game against North Caddo Friday night, the team woke up Saturday and went to work at a local food bank, boxing up food and stacking shelves.

Giving back to the community is important to Latrevien Johnson, a junior wide-receiver for the Giants, because he wants everyone to feel included.