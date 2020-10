GRAMBLING (KTAL/ KMSS) - There's a new head coach in the SWAC. From Prime Time to Coach Prime, dual-sport superstar Deion Sanders has found a home at Jackson State University.

“Well its an exciting time to be in this conference," said Grambling Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs. "If you look at us over the last five years, the SWAC has basically grown. We stretch all the way from Texas to Florida now so recruiting bases are in all of those areas as well.”