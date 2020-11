SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) - "We had such a great team, we had one of the hottest teams in the country with the longest win streak and we really thought we had a team that would have a chance to go out to the national tournament and potentially win it all."

After winning the Red River Athletic Conference tournament and accepting a bid to play in the NAIA national tournament, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots' season came to an abrupt end thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.