GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) - The Reese's Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college All-Star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. Earlier this week, Grambling Offensive Lineman David Moore became the first HBCU player to accept an invitation to the 2021 bowl. The Little Rock native is one of the top Offensive Line prospects in all of college football.

Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs shared more following the announcement earlier this week.