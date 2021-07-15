Super Retriever Series coming to Shreveport-Bossier

Courtesy: Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Super Retriever Series is set to showcase the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as the top High Flying Super Dock dogs in the country this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City, La at the Crown Championship. Shreveport-Bossier City will welcome 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for 7 days of competition starting with the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock competition on October 15-17, 2021, and Retriever Trials October 19 – October 24.

“We are excited to be coming to Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the SRS Sporting dogs,” said Shannon Nardi, Producer of the Super Retriever Series. “We feel that Louisiana is a duck capital, and our retrievers will feel right at home.”



“Shreveport-Bossier City, and the State of Louisiana are proud to host the 2021 Super Retriever Series Crown Championships in October,” said Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “On behalf of the Sports Commission team and Shreveport-Bossier community, I would like to thank Super Retriever Series for entrusting us with this incredible event, as well as the Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Margaritaville Resort Casino of Bossier City, the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, Bass Pro Shops, and the local sport dog community. We’ll deliver nothing less than world-class hospitality in sportsman’s paradise.”



The Super Retriever Series is a hybrid style of retriever trial that includes hunt tests, field trials, and all-around hunt savvy. Last year professional Luke Cour of Paige, TX and his teammate Bang, an 8-year-old black Labrador along with amateur Ron Anderson of Ethel, LA and his teammate Bella, 8-year-old Black Labrador received the coveted Crown and registered title of SRSCC through our registry at United Kennel Club. Our presenting sponsor, Eukanuba, are also proud to be a part of the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship, highlighting these sporting dogs as the best in the country. This year’s prize will be a $40,000 purse package for the final three Open/Pro Retriever winners and the final 3 Amateur retriever winners. SRS will also be giving away a duck boat to one of our lucky qualifiers attending the Crown Championship on the first day of competition, a $15,000.00 package. All events are free to the public. You can bring your lawn

chairs and watch the best retriever/handler teams in the world compete for the coveted title of 2021 SRS Crown Champion.



In addition to Retriever Trials, the SRS Super Dock is coming as well. “The Super Dock is a great family fun event! Where else would you be able to watch dogs fly through the air at distances up to 30 feet and heights up to 8 feet? These dogs are amazing athletes in their own right”, said Shannon Nardi, producer of the SRS. The public is encouraged to come and try jumping their own dog on Friday, Oct 15th and join in on the fun. Then get ready for some great competitive action in the finals Saturday and Sunday. Super Fly and Super V are amazing to watch, from the high-powered jumpers to the newcomer trying it for the very first time. It is much like a track and field event, as they do the long jump, the high jump, and a speed race we call “Raider Run”. If you have a retriever who likes water, be sure and bring them out or just come and watch these amazing athletes on the dock.

Autumn is upon us and there is no better way to celebrate the great outdoors than to come out and watch the best sporting dogs in the world. If you can’t join us in person, this incredible event will be shown on the Discovery Channel and Amazon Prime once the production team finalizes the footage. For b-roll footage and to see a completed episode, please click here.



Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission

Super Retriever Series

Super Retriever Series (SRS) features the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete on the dock and in the field for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship, which will be held in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana Oct 15-24, 2021. To keep up with Super Retriever Series news and event schedules follow us on social at www.facebook.com/SuperRetrieverSeries or visit www.SuperRetrieverSeries.com

