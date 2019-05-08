Tatum’s DJ Horton prepares for state championship after debilitating neck injury

Back in August, Tatum junior, DJ Horton, suffered a debilitating neck injury, making a tackle just before football season officially kicked off. Now, in May, he and the Eagles track team, are preparing for a state championship.

Horton said, “It means everything I worked hard to get here i’ve done my best and it’s really paying off.”

Horton is part of the eagles’ 1600-meter relay, which finished second at the regionals in whitehouse. Dakarai Bush, who anchors the relay, says Horton’s return has made a huge impact on this group, and for him personally.

Bush said, “It meant a lot to me, i mean i love him so much, like we’ve been friends since middle school so yeah that meant a lot.”

“Their support means everything that’s what has pushed me to get this far and do as good as i’ve been doing.”

JB Haggerty has been coaching track at Tatum since 1989, and says, what Horton has overcome will benefit him long after he’s done running track.

Haggerty said, “It gave him an opportunity to grow and to be a better individual he’s worked hard and he’s earned his ticket to the state meet this year.”

As the Eagles put in the final touches before they make their way to the state capital, Horton, along with the rest of this team, looks to carry on the legacy of excellence, that’s already been established in Tatum.

“It means everything for this school this district this community, we’re just keeping the tradition alive hopefully get a state champion ring.”

Because why just learn how to walk again, when you can run?

