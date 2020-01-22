Team USA Softball to play a pair of games in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT-The Shreveport Bossier community is proud to welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop along their “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 15th at 5:30 pm at Cargill Park.

All seating is categorized as general admission and is offered on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Louisiana Tech plays in the first game at 5:30 pm, and ULM begins 35 minutes after the first game ends.

Gates open at 4:30 pm.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online at www.shreveportbossiersports.com

Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.