Temple Owls hold festive practice

Apparently before Santa delivers presents he had time to stop by Freedom Fields. The Temple Owls getting in a festive practice. The first padded practice the team has have since arriving in Louisiana but don’t let the costumes fool you. The Owls are putting in some hard work in their bowl preparation but interim head coach Ed Foley and the guys are making sure to stop and listen to the bells along the way.

Ed Foley – Today we’re going to have a really good go we’re going to be physical and we’re even going to get some good on good we’re going to have our first group go against our second group which we like to do to get our competition going so we’ve got a little Christmas music today we’ve got the elves out today so we’re going to be having a big old party here in Bossier City today.

Anthony Russo – Coach Foley is doing a great job of kind of implementing the fun as well see we’ve got the elves running around we’ve got Santa clause running around that way we’re still having fun but we know as soon as we step inside those lines on the field its strictly business we need to keep preparing to go out and get a win for these seniors on Thursday.