Terry Bradshaw says LA Tech was 'happiest time of his life'

RUSTON, La. (KTAL) – Louisiana Tech's favorite son was back in Ruston to speak at this year's commencement. Since leaving Louisiana Tech, Bradshaw has been ultra successful, winning four Super Bowl rings, he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer, he's in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame.

He's also produced music, he's been a singer, he's been an actor and also spends his Sundays at Fox Sports at NFL Sunday. Bradshaw's message to graduates is that life's got a lot of ups and downs, just enjoy the ride along the way."

"What an honor it was to come here and how this is the happiest time of my life at this university," Bradshaw said, "The friendships I've made that have lasted. I told them the fun is just starting, that life is not all downhill, and life is not all uphill. Life is up and down and how we deal with it and how we feel good about ourselves starts with our education."

Bradshaw spoke very highly of North Louisiana, saying Ruston is his favorite place on earth. He said all of his friends are here, and he truly enjoys coming back to Louisiana Tech."

