East Texas student-athlete test positive for COVID-19

Texarkana Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- A student-athlete at New Boston High School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, the student lab results were confirmed on September 7. The student is a member of the football team and was at practice the same day.

The athlete was last in class on September 4.

School officials say the school was thoroughly cleaned on Friday afternoon and the field house was cleaned Monday morning.

The school will notify any student who may possibly need to quarantine.

