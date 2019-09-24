Fouke to forfeit game against Prescott after fight breaks out

FOUKE, Ar. (KTAL) – Fouke High School is forfeiting its game Friday against Prescott. This comes after a fight at the end of its game last Friday against Glen Rose.

Several players were ejected from the game. That means by Arkansas Activities Association rules they have to sit out for the next four quarters.

The issue was, so many players were ejected for the Panthers they don’t have enough players to play against Prescott, causing them to forfeit Friday nights match up.

