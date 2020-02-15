Live United Bowl announces new sponsors of annual football game

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Organizers of the “Live United Bowl” has announced a new sponsor for the annual football game played between teams from the NCAA Division II.

The Live United Bowl will be sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust until the year 2022.

On Friday, the non-profit received a $14,000 check from Farmers Bank and Trust.

“Everybody wants to play here and it’s just a win-win. It’s a win-win when local businesses want to keep this sponsorship going when they see the benefits of what it does for our community as well as what it does for the United Way, so it’s been very beneficial,” said Allen Brown Farmers Bank & Trust Bowl, Chairman Bowl committee.

All benefits from the game played in Texarkana, Arkansas every year will be donated to the non-profit.