PLEASANT GROVE: Showstoppers rank Best of the Best in dance competition

Front Row (Seniors): Zoe May (Senior Lieutenant), Kathryn Davis, Rachel Hemphill (Senior Lieutenant), Chloe Carpenter (Captain), Cara Anne Court (Senior Lieutenant), and Jordan Poe. Second Row (Juniors): Holly Thornton (Junior Lieutenant), Hailee Partin, Manager Ashlynn Gonzales, Caylin Scates (Junior Lieutenant), Landry Bruner, Madilyn Morse, Alyssa Avard, and Kyra Knowles. Third Row (Sophomores): Lexy Fowler, Noelle Sherman, Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Linda Lee, Sara Jayne Burroughs, and Hannah Holland. Back Row (Freshmen): Karoline Knowles, Mollie Hemphill, Kenley Cordray, Edie Neal, Ava Welch, Skyler Kemp, Chloe Rojas, and Camrynn Parrish.

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers ranked “Best of the Best” at Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic on Feb. 8.

The showstoppers competed in Kilgore, Texas against medium and large teams divisions. The competition included kick, military, pom, and officer routines.

The team received the following awards:

Outstanding Team (voted by all teams)

WOW Awards in Pom, Military, and Officer Jazz,

Judges Awards in Pom, Kick, Military, and Officer Jazz

Team Sweepstakes Award

Gussie Nell Davis Award (scored a 93 or above on all routines)

Platinum Best Overall in Precision, Choreography, Technique, and Presentation

Division 1 Rating for Officer Jazz

2nd Place Academic Champion

Medium/Large Team Best in Class Champion

Best of the Best Team (received the top score out of all teams in the competition)

Under the direction of Tori DePriest, the showstoppers will compete in the Crowd Pleasers National Showcase in Galveston, Texas on March 28.