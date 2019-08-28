Texas High Looking to Bounce Back in 2019

As Gerry Stanford enters his third season leading the Texas High Tigers his philosophies are well ingrained in the program. That’s been a difference maker this offseason with the playbook getting a makeover.

Gerry Stanford said, “The amount of leadership within our team and the amount of character our team carries to practice each day not having to do as much coaching on that side of things and can focus more on the x’s and o’s of things. It was kind of a player led team at this point.”

Tracy Cooper said, “He knows how to coach. He has a lot of expectations for us and a new defense and a new offense. He has new plays for us and everything. He just expects the best for us.”

One of this biggest changes this offseason was finding Arkansas State QB Colton Clack’s replacement. The Tigers only return 4 starters on that side of the ball but their new QB 1 is one of those four… the catch? Last season he played wide receiver.

Stanford said, “Rian Cellers is our starting quarterback he had a really good summer very talented two sport athlete committed to Mississippi State to play baseball right now. We’ve got some younger guys we really like as well. Zane Dodson is a junior he’s doing well and then Brayson McHenry is a sophomore that we really think is a special quarterback down the line.”

After a 3-7 season in 2018 the Tigers are hungry to get back to their usual winning ways. In order to do so, their focus remains pretty straight forward.

Stanford said, “We really want this to be a progressive year where each day we get a little bit better so as much as it is one game at a time it’s not really that much about who we’re playing as much as are we getting better each day taking care of ourselves.”