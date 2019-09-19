Texas High looks to win 3rd straight game Friday at Kilgore

After dropping their opener in week one Texas High has rattled off a couple of pretty impressive victories the last two weeks.

First outlasting Arkansas High, winning that game by three touchdowns and then last week absolutely dismantling Liberty Eylau in a blowout victory.

This week the Tigers get another tough test as they head south to take on a really good Kilgore squad.

Texas High offensive coordinator Clint Toon said, “Nothing changes down there. They’re going to come and their going to line up and they’re going to hit you in the mouth over and over again offensively and defensively. They’re not going to make any mistakes and they’re just a good tough football team. Going back to our mantra, it’s about us. We’ve got to do what we need to do this week to take care of that. They’re a great team to play in non district because you can kind of see where you’re at.”