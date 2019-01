Wild-Card Weekend: Matchups, schedule and odds Colts 10-6 vs. Texans 11-5: 4:35 p.m. Saturday - The Colts and Texans split their two regular season games.Oddsmakers have Houston favorites by 2. But Andrew Luck could be the difference in a Colts win. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Both teams have very good defenses, but J.J. Watt can be a difference maker in this matchup. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Seahawks 10-6 vs Cowboys 10-6: 8:15 p.m. Saturday - Oddsmakers pick the Cowboys by 1 - a tossup. The running game will likely be key. Chris Carson had 1151 yards and 9 TDs while Cowboys running back...(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) ...Ezekiel Elliott has been a workhorse with 307 carries, 1434 yards and six TDs. Looking at total offense, Seahawks are ranked ninth while the Cowboys are far behind at 24th. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) What it might come down to is this image - can the Cowboys superior defence stop Russell Wilson? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Chargers 12-4 vs Ravens 10-6: 1:05 p.m. Sunday - Oddsmakers expect a replay of a week 16 matchup with Ravens favored by 2.5. Then, the Ravens defense held QB Rivers' offense to just 198 yards in a 22-10 victory. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lamar Jackson is coming off his two best passing performances, and the man can run with multiple 90 yard games. If he continues that kind of performance, expect the Ravens to make it to round two. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Eagles 9-7 vs Bears 12-4: 4:40 p.m. Sunday - While the Bears are favored by 6, Nick Foles gives Philly hopes of a Super Bowl repeat. All he'll have to do is beat the Bears top-ranked defense. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Foles can expect visits from linebacker Khalil Mack who had 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his 13 games. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Now it gets serious. This weekend, the march to the Super Bowl begins in earnest. Every game is must win. And it all starts with this weekend's four wild-card games. Check out the gallery above for info on the matchups. Game schedule is below.