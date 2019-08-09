The Captain Shreve Gators enter the 2019 season as one of the favorites in District 1-5A, and it’s a safe bet to say coach Sepulvado is a fan of the group he has.

Bryant Sepulvado said, “I just like the attitude and the work ethic of this team. You know these guys work really well together. They like being around each other, and they compete pretty hard. So, I’m very excited going into this season.”

While the Gators will have to replace their entire offensive line, all of the skill players are back, including quarterback Darrius Grant, and running backs DJ Fleming and LaDerien Frierson.

Sepulvado said, “Having those guys is a strength we can use to take a little bit of pressure off of our offensive line. We’re going to use their speed, their athleticism, change up a few things, take some pressure off the O-line. So, I think that does help as we go forward and gel.”

Defensively, 7 starters return to the swamp. The Gators feel their defense could reach a new level in 2019.

Rhema Getter said, “We can probably be top five in the state this year. I really feel like, with the defensive unit we have and the experience coming back we can be a wrecking crew.”

Sepulvado said, “I think defensively we should be stout. We’ve talked about not being comfortable where we’re at. They realize some of the good things last year, realized a couple ball games where we didn’t play our best. So, they’ve kind of challenged each other, the coaches have challenged them, and just want to see how good they can really be.”

The goal in 2019 is clear for the Gators, bring home a district championship. After that, anything can happen.

Sepulvado said, “We were within a field goal and a touchdown last year of getting it. That’s how close it is with the amount of talent we have coming back, that’s our expectations to win district this year.”

Getter said, “We want to be undefeated the whole regular season, win district, and put ourselves in a high enough seed to get enough home games, a lot of home games this year, and make a run for the Dome.”