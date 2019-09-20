The Culture seems to be changing at Huntington

Winds of change are in the sails of the 2019 Huntington Raiders who have started their season out 2-0 for the first time since.

Huntington head coach Steve Dennis said, “I started asking some of our people on campus who have been here a long time, they can’t remember. We’ve started the journey of this season off on the right foot.”

Steve Dennis has been steering the ship for the Raiders over the past two seasons. Now in his third year, philosphies are set and everyone wants to be on board.

Dennis said, “When I got here I had about 32 kids in the offseason program. Right now I have about 90. We have not won a lot of games and we have to be honest about that but yet we’ve seen a number of growth in the program.”

Michael Moton said, “The environment great the players great the coaches great we’re really great. The work ethic though you have to work every day.”

They have been but every successful program knows environment is equally important to the talent on the field and theyve created unique traditions.

Dennis said, “Adonis Sanders our starting center started breaking the offense down on sumo. They have a pancake flag they have a sumo logo on their locker its just things to build that culture within that culture.”

Aarion Randall said, “There’s a reason that we have that H on our chest and carry that Raider flag out every Friday.”

This year they arent just running out with the jolly roger flag.

Randall said, “When pirates came to take over ship if that red flag hanging that means there were no survivors. We’re going to win unitl there’s four zeros on the clock.”

Telly Gay said, “Got to put on for the city because everybody expects us to do great things. In order to do great things you have to show it and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Safe to say life is pretty great over on Raspberry Lane.