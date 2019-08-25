The Green Oaks Giants are a contender in district 1-3A in 2019

2018 saw the Green Oaks Giants return to playoffs after a two-year abesence, but if they want to make it back to the post-season in 2019, they’ll have to navigate through a district that continues to get tougher after adding Mansfield and Bossier to the mix.

De’Coldest Crawford:

“I expect it to be challenging because everything isn’t supposed to come easy, so we have to work to win it, but I have faith in us to win a district championship.”

Offensively, it all starts with Keith “Boom” Baker at quarterback. The junior threw for 2,800 yards and 30 TDs a season ago, and has firm grasp on coach Isaac’s offense.

Terrence Isaac:

“He brings a great work ethic. No one works like Boom, and he’s a student of the game, in the classroom, out of the classroom. So, he’s just like having an extra coach out there.”

Now, while Boom is a stablizing figure in the offense, the Giants need to replace their entire offensive line. It will be a challenge, but the team thinks they can make it work.

Crawford:

“The first couple of games, they need experience, so the first couple of games we’ll just carry the load, and then the rest of the season they’ll get comfortable with playing, and we’ll do some big things.”

Defensively is where this team is truly loaded. 10 starters back on that side of the ball will help keep Giants in close games.

Isaac:

“It starts with Joseph Mason. You know Joseph Mason picked up five offers over the summer, and then we have Jaden Moore who also plays linebacker. So, I’m expecting a lot from those guys this year.”

If the offensive line comes together, and the defense does their part, expect to see the Giants as a contender in district 1-3A.