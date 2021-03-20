The Latest:

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - The Shreveport Mudbugs said they were going to give a much better effort than the one they put forth the last time they met the Lone Star Brahmas. In the previous two meetings, Shreveport failed to record a single goal. This time around, they backed the talk up. A sweep over the South Division's first-place squad has given the Mudbugs first-place honors, capping off the weekend with a 3-1 victory Saturday night.

The 'Bugs played a nearly flawless first period, killing Lone Star's only power play opportunity before getting on the board with an opportunity of their own, with Joe Mack netting the only goal of the period at the 5:27 mark to put Shreveport up 1-0.

Dawson Sciarrino lost some teeth on a first-period collision but that didn't stop him from putting the Mudbugs up 2-0 on a strong individual effort just 33 seconds into the second period. From there, Lone Star controlled the majority of the second, pulling within one on a Dawson Tritt power play goal. The Shreveport penalty kill came up big once more, keeping the Brahmas off the scoreboard for the final two minutes of the period a man down to keep a one-goal advantage.

In the third period, Cole Hudson came up big when it mattered most. The New York native stopped all nine Lone Star shots before Giovanni Procopio was able to ice the game, breaking away from the Lone Star skaters for an empty-net goal to give the 'Bugs the series win and sole possession of first place in the South Division.

Shreveport holds a two-point lead over Lone Star for the Division lead. The Mudbugs have 55 points to the Brahmas 53. The team hits the road next weekend for the first time in over a month, traveling to take on the Wichita Falls Warriors.