The Latest: Kilmarnock squad has to isolate, match postponed

A spectator wears a protective mask as he watches the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Fleche Wallonne, in Huy, Belgium, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

The entire Kilmarnock squad was told to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive virus cases, and its Scottish Premiership match on Friday against Motherwell was postponed.

Kilmarnock reported three cases on Wednesday and three more positive tests on Thursday, and local officials advised all of the playing squad to self-isolate.

The club said it was in no position to fulfil the fixture, and the premiership postponed it without giving a new date, while also saying it will investigate “the circumstances leading to this postponement.”

The Athens Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon had been scheduled for Nov. 8. It follows the legendary route purportedly run by the ancient Greek messenger Pheidippides from Marathon to Athens to announce victory over the Persians in the Battle of Marathon in 490 B.C.

The classic marathon route has grown in popularity since the 1970s and the event now includes 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.

The Greek track federation says it had considered holding only the marathon with fewer participants and compulsory COVID-19 tests for all runners but its proposal to Greek health authorities had not been answered.

The federation says participants will be contacted and offered a refund or to transfer their participation to 2021. It says it will organize a virtual race in November that will be open to all.

