The Latest: South Carolina coaches, players march for Floyd

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and football players have joined others in a protest march from the Governor’s Mansion on Friday.

The march of several hundred people went the nearly 2 miles from the governor’s residence to the State House.

South Carolina quarterback Jay Ulrich carried a sign, “Matter is the minimum. Black lives are worthy. Black lives are beloved. Black lives are needed.”

It is the seventh straight day of rallies in South Carolina following the death of George Floyd, killed on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until he couldn’t breathe.

The University of Maryland will begin allowing its football players to begin voluntary, individual workouts under the supervision of the sports medial staff on June 15.

Football players will be permitted to return to campus on June 8 for medical screenings. The athletes will be tested for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Athletic director Damon Evans says he’s “optimistic” about the return of fall sports. He called the voluntary workouts on campus “our cautious and considered road map to the resumption of athletic competition.”

Maryland is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Towson.

The Italian soccer federation says teams will be allowed up to five substitutions in matches.

Italian competitions will adopt the temporary law change when they resume next week.

There can still be only three pauses to send on substitutes. If matches go into extra time and teams haven’t used all five of their substitutes they can make a fourth interruption at the end of regular time or between the two halves of extra time

Serie A is set to resume on June 20 with the Italian Cup being completed in the previous week.

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji have been fined by the German soccer league for breaking coronavirus-related restrictions to get haircuts.

The league says Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home. There were no facemasks visible in photos posted on social media.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Dortmund players Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

The league says “it goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut” but “this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment.”

The Asian qualifying tournament for the World Cup is set to resume in October after the coronavirus pandemic forced games in March and June to be postponed.

The Asian Football Confederation says it agreed with FIFA to schedule two dates in October and two in November to complete the current groups.

The AFC says the planned schedule must comply with “government travel and medical restrictions” in the 40 countries taking part.

Twelve teams will advance to a further group stage next year.

Four Asian teams will advance directly to the World Cup in Qatar. A fifth team will enter an intercontinental playoff round.

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at home after all.

Police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool’s home stadium.

The Merseyside derby against Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The league says the venue is still to be confirmed.

Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought. But Liverpool could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

Chelsea has been declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March.

Chelsea had seven games remaining.

City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated.

