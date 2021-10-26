The Latest: Astros’ Urquidy faces Braves’ Fried in Game 2

The Atlanta Braves take batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball’s World Series tomorrow against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Right-hander José Urquidy will start Game 2 for the Astros against Braves left-hander Max Fried.

It will be the sixth career postseason start, and second this year, for Urquidy. He allowed six runs (five earned) in only 1 2/3 innings against Boston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

“It means a lot for me for sure. It’s going to be a big game for me for the team. I know that I have to win,” Urquidy said through a translator. “My last outing was for sure bad, I know, but there’s good days and bad days. I’m excited to compete, and I know that a lot of people are watching me for sure.”

Urquidy was the winning pitcher as a rookie in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series against Washington.

Fried is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts this postseason.

“Max is the natural to go No. 1 in Game 2,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

3:25 p.m.

Second baseman Jose Altuve hits leadoff for Houston in the World Series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, among six Astros remaining in the lineup from Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel also return to the Series from the 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals two years ago.

Brantley bats second, followed by Bregman, Alvarez, Correa, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Gurriel, center fielder Chas McCormick and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Left-hander Framber Valdez is on the mound.

3:10 p.m.

Jorge Soler moved up to the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot for the opener against the Houston Astros and right-hander Charlie Morton.

Soler was the designated hitter and was followed in the batting order by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Eddie Rosario, second baseman Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, right fielder Joc Pederson and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

1:05 p.m.

Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore were added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of the opening World Series game against the Houston Astros, and right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped.

Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers was dropped.

Wright has not made a major league appearance since June 23. The 26-year-old last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett against Jacksonville. He was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two big league games this year and 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts for Gwinnett.

Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series. Current Braves teammate Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Ríos followed with a solo shot.

Gore was on the roster for the Division Series against Milwaukee and made one appearance, pinch running for Pederson in Game 2.

Gonzalez, a member of Houston’s 2017 World Series champions, has not played since the final game of the regular season on Oct. 3. He hit .176 in 34 at-bats after the Astros signed him in August following his release from Boston.

Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into a wall during Game 4 of the Division Series on Oct. 12 and has not played since.

