The Liberty Eylau Leopards enter the Klint King Era with confidence

The Liberty Eylau Leopards are starting a new era in 2019. As Klint King enters into his first year as head coach. The Sulphur Springs native is excited to make an impact on the program.

Klint King said, “Going really well the kids are upbeat and positive and working really hard very energetic group. I love working with them.”

Damian Henderson said,”It’s already good the energy is up, all the way like sky high.”

With 3 returning starters on offense and 5 on defense, the Leopards will look to a lot of new faces, perhaps the biggest question. Who will be under center week one? As Ezekiel Brown and Parker Goodman battle it out for the starting job.

King said, “We’ve got two guys that are working there that are both doing very well. Both strong leaders good passers and runners both so it’s a good competition right now.”

The Leopards went 4 and 8 last season with a second round playoff exit.. Going tough a brutal non district schedule along the way and theyll see similar challenges this year. Playing the likes of Carthage, Argyle and Arkansas High to open the season.

But challenges always exist in 4a and Coach King says its only going to make his team better.

King said, “It’s a really strong district we have a strong schedule but it’s something I feel like we’re up to the challenge to. Our kids are coming in and working with great effort great attitude every single day and that’s what it takes to get better and that’s what we’re doing.”