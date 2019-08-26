The Logansport Tigers look to continue their dominate winning ways in 2019

The Logansport Tigers last captured the 1A state title in 2016, but have not lost a regular season game in the last three years. This years senior class only losing two games in their entire careers. Logansport did graduate 16 players this off season including quarterback Landon Moon but 5 starters return on both sides of the ball. Coach Magee says the outlook on the season remains the same.

Kevin Magee said, “Success is the expectation and this year is no different. We really lost more to graduation offensively than we did on the defensive side of the ball so we’re looking to lean on them early. Hopefully our offense can feed off of that a little bit and have some success on both sides.”

LaCadrian Gant said, “We best in the state, best in the state. I don’t think anybody is going to score on us this year. I mean, I know they can score on us but like, we just good.”

