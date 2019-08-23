The Marshall Mavericks look to make another deep playoff run in 2019 under Jake Griedl

Over the past two years Claud Mathis led marshall to a 16-8 overall record with Jake Griedl by his side as the offensive coordinator. Now in 2019, Griedl is taking the Mavericks by the horns in his first season as head coach.

Jake Griedl said, “I’m excited about this staff Coach Mathis left this program in great shape. He kind of put Marshall back on the map and there’s a lot of momentum here right now. Just want to continue to build on that momentum strike when the iron is hot and I think if we can stay healthy 2019 is going to be a special year for the Mavericks.”

Special indeed with a roster thats loaded with college level talent. Which all starts in senior quarterback JJ Green. Who’s one of 7 returning starters on offense.

Griedl said, “It’s irreplaceable to have a guy at the Quarterback position that knows the offense that knows the system. As coaches we try to put our players in the best position possible but when you have a guy that, that might not necessarily happen can look out there and make the check and call the audible to get us in the right position it’s huge.”

JJ Green said, “I’m comfortable now I know what to do. I feel like I got this. Got a lot of good people a lot of moving hands too. My last year will see what it brings me.”

Defensively the Mavs are looking to replace the production of Brevein Randle and Champ Mathis but return the 9 other starters. That experience is breeding confidence heading into the season.

Griedl said, “We’ve got those two spots to fill but I think after spring ball we kind of know who those guys are. We’re just excited to get out here and get going.”