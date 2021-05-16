The next big thing: Behind the scenes with Saints QB Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston spoke with WGNO after his heart-warming tribute to Drew Brees.

Jameis Winston talked about the habits and tools he picked up from watching the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in action. He said he now writes up a different play every day to grasp each concept.

Many remember the 56-yard touchdown pass Winston threw on a trick play, but he explained the chaos that occurred moments prior.

“I run and get my helmet, no glove, no nothing, I just (knew) he’s about to be open and I am about to throw this touchdown.”

The offseason may look different this year with many players training from home, but Winston’s goal has remained consistent. Compete and win.

In 2017, Winston received a lot of attention for a pre-game speech telling his teammates to “Eat a W.”

He brought this tradition back last season after a win against his former team, the Buccaneers. Winston said that “Eat a W” will only return when it is deserved.