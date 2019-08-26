The sky is the limit for the Loyola Flyers in 2019

With eight starters returning on the defensive side of the ball, a unit that allowed just over 23 points per game last season, the Flyers feel like they’ll depend on that side of the ball early in the season.

Steven Geter said, “We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of experience on the defensive side and a lot of those guys started as sophomores. I’m just really hoping they play really tough really strong early on.”

Dyllan Williams said, “Really our whole defense are starters from last year and three years ago we still have a lot of starters on the defense and our offense is coming along so we have high expectations.”

Loyola has just three returning starters on offense and are also breaking in a new leader under center as sophomore Jacob Lafitte takes over at quarterback, but the Flyers do have a returning starter back from the 2017 season in running back Reese Ebarb.

Dyllan Williams said, “We have some speedy receivers and we also have Reese Ebarb coming back, he plays running back and he’s a good tough, he’ll like run you over.”

Steven Geter said, “He’s been looking good at practice. He started for me as a sophomore but he’s looked good in camp and I think he’s going to have a great year.”

Late last season Geter suffered a heart attack forcing him to have open heart surgery. He said the kids on the team really rallied around him and his recovery effort.

Steven Geter said, “It’s everything, you know, not just these kids but the people I work with at school, my family and everything. It’s just been awesome to have their support.”

Dyllan Williams said, “We’ve been there for him since it happened. We’ve always been there even when we had to have coach Jackson coach for us for a couple of games we would facetime him after the games and make sure everything was ok.”

With a healthy coach, a healthy running back and a stout defense, the sky really is the limit for the Flyers