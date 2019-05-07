Three Benton Tigers Sign to Play College Baseball Video

Three Benton Tigers made it official Tuesday afternoon, signing to play college baseball.

Sam Simmons will play at Murray State College, a junior college in Oklahoma, while Daniel Halbert and JT Brice are heading to Louisiana College.

They say they're excited about their college choices.

Sam Simmons said, "The coaches there were like the greatest guys I've ever met, and they've always had a winning program. I just can't wait to go down there and just play ball."

Daniel Halbert said, "One of my best friends, J.T. Brice, and I went down there and visitied the coach, and got to watch practice. The coach, he was just very electric, and we just wanted to continue our baseball there."

JT Brice said, "It's going to make it a lot easier being with him, and knowing him for so long. It will be easier to step into college with him."

The Tigers will take on Tioga in the 4A state semifinals Thursday evening. Benton is the defending 4A state champions.