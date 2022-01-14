Three-goal first period propels Mudbugs to 5-1 win over Corpus Christi

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (13-14-4) scored early and often to rout the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, 5-1 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night. The Bugs got off to a fast start at 1:36 of the 1st period when Jonah Copre threw a shot in through traffic in front from the left point to score his first goal as a Bug and give Shreveport the early 1-0 edge. Logan Gotinsky earned the only assist on the game’s first goal. Shreveport added on late in the opening period when Lukas Sedlacek drove the net and rammed home a rebound along the far post for his sixth tally of the season at 17:43 to extend the Bugs’ lead to 2-0. Evan Mitchell got the play in front to Sedlacek and picked up the assist on the goal. The reigning champs put the icing on the cake in the opening period when Austin Brimmer got in the RW circle and buried home his ninth goal of the year with a blistering shot to make it a 3-0 contest. Drake Morse earned the assist as he fed Brimmer from the slot to cap off a great opening frame for the Bugs. Corpus Christi would get on the board as Nathan Butler went coast to coast and jabbed in his 11th goal of the season from the short side to make it a 3-1 Bugs edge at 13:01 of the 2nd period. Shreveport responded at 14:47 when Lukas Sedlacek slammed home his second goal of the night after Connor Gatto’s shot hit the far post to extend the lead to 4-1. The Bugs would then add another on the PP when Gunner Moore tipped home his fourth in tight on the short side to lengthen the lead to 5-1 at 18:39. Burke Simpson earned the helper as he slid a perfect from the far corner to set up Moore’s tally. There was no scoring from either team in the third period as the Bugs sealed up a 5-1 victory over the Ice Rays. Devon Bobak earned his tenth win in net.

The Bugs and Rays will conclude their two-game “God and Goals” series tomorrow night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. ​