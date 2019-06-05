Tigers Board Buses for State Tournament

We are less than 24 hours from the Linden-Kildare Tigers playing in the state tournament.

Tuesday, the Tigers officially loaded the buses to round rock.

The Tigers will take on Valley Mills in the semifinals.

Linden-Kildare doesn’t have a lot of familiarity with the Eagles, but coach John Roberts says the mindset for any opponent stays the same.

John Roberts said, “Well I always tell the teams, our team that no matter what game we’re going into even when it’s district opponents that we know already. I always tell them it’s more about what we’re doing as much about what they do. We have to be focused in on what we’re trying to accomplish and what we’re trying to do cause we don’t control what the other team does anyway.”

Linden-Kildare will take on Valley Mills in the 2A semifinals on Wednesday.

That will be at 4:00 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

If the Tigers win, they’ll play in the championship Thursday at noon.

