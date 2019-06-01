Tigers, Bulldogs Talk September Match-up Video

Contributed by: LA Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech and Grambling State held a joint press conference Friday, May 31 as head football coaches Skip Holtz and Broderick Fobbs met with the media ahead of the September contest between the two programs.

Holtz and Fobbs were on hand to speak to the media regarding events leading up to the Sept. 7 clash between Louisiana Tech and Grambling in Ruston.

Over the course of the summer, Holtz and Fobbs will join forces on several occasions, including a community service project scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 with student-athletes from both programs teaming up to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Louisiana and MedCamps.

The Bulldogs and Tigers will also host a luncheon on Wednesday, June 5 at the Ruston Civic Center to preview the Lincoln Parish matchup this coming fall.

---

