Tigers Looking for Fast Start in Regional Finals

The Linden-Kildare Tigers have started each of the last two series in a 0-1 hole, so they know how to rally if they fall behind.

Coach Roberts says whatever the outcome is Thursday night, the Tigers feel they’re just as capable of punching their tickets to the state tournament.

John Roberts said, “Well you know its kind of funny because you’d think it would be a big deal but in reality for us is last weeks series and the series before that we dropped game one in both of those series and came back and swept the next two, so I’d like to say it’s really important to get game one but that hasn’t necessarily been the case in our last two series where we lost game one.”

Trent Wert said, ”Just to come out strong hit the ball really well in the first inning you know rack up points every inning and just keep going from there.”

The Tigers and James Bowie will begin their playoff series Thursday at 7:00 at Texas High in Texarkana. Game two of the series will be Friday at 5:00.

