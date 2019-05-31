Tigers Take Series Opener over James Bowie

It might’ve taken 12 innings, but the Linden-Kildare Tigers were able to get a 6-5 win over James Bowie, giving the Tigers 1-0 lead in their regional finals series.

The Tigers are now just one win away from reaching the state tournament.

At one point in the game, Linden-Kildare found themselves in a 5-2 hole, but found a way to rally to force extra innings.

Then in the bottom of the 12, the Tigers took advantage of a wild-pitch, and scored the winning run.

Game two of the series will be Friday at 5:00 at Texas High in Texarkana. If the Tigers win, they will advance to the 2A state tournament. If James Bowie wins, it will force a game three, which will be played 30 minutes after the end of game two.

