Tigers Take Series Opener over James Bowie

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It might’ve taken 12 innings, but the Linden-Kildare Tigers were able to get a 6-5 win over James Bowie, giving the Tigers 1-0 lead in their regional finals series.

The Tigers are now just one win away from reaching the state tournament.

At one point in the game, Linden-Kildare found themselves in a 5-2 hole, but found a way to rally to force extra innings.

Then in the bottom of the 12, the Tigers took advantage of a wild-pitch, and scored the winning run.

Game two of the series will be Friday at 5:00 at Texas High in Texarkana. If the Tigers win, they will advance to the 2A state tournament. If James Bowie wins, it will force a game three, which will be played 30 minutes after the end of game two.

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss