Tigers two wins away from 2nd straight state title Video

The Benton Tigers making a return trip to the state tournament. Last year bringing a state title back to Northwest Louisiana. This year looking to do the same the guys telling us they think last years succes could lead to success this year.

Sam Simmons said, "Just knowing what it feels like to have been there before and win it. I think it gives us an advantage that we won't press or try to do too much."

J.T. Brice said, "It helps us a lot, nothing is new like a bunch of teams go down there not knowing what to expect but we know what to expect. We'll just go down there and handle our business."