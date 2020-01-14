Titans running incredible playoff gauntlet

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans and teammates celebrate after his interception over the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If the Tennessee Titans are going to shock the world and play in Super Bowl 54, they will have to survive one of the toughest tests in playoff history.

The Titans will have to beat all four AFC division champions on the road in successive weeks.

They won at AFC South champ Houston 35-14 to lock up their spot in the AFC playoffs week 17.

Then they went to New England and beat Tom Brady and the AFC East champs 20-13.

Last Saturday it was on the road again for a 28-12 beat down of the AFC North champion and top seeded Baltimore Ravens.

It is a tougher road than most could dream of, but head coach Mike Vrabel expected, “I already knew what it was going to be when we left for Houston, that as long as you keep winning, there’s not a seventh seed for us to host. So, we were going to be on the road.”

Still going on the road is one thing, beating maybe the greatest quarterback who ever lived on his home field one week and then then this years’ slam dunk winner (Lamar Jackson) the next week is another. Oh, and this week’s opponent boasts last years MVP Pat Mahomes.

“The teams we’ve been able to beat are very formidable opponents.” said star safety Kevin Byard, “Talking about the GOAT in Tom Brady and the league MVP in Lamar Jackson. I mean like I said just having that road warrior mentality, really sticking together as teammates, has really brought us far”

The Titans have won five straight road on the road overall if you go back to beating the Raiders in Oakland and the Colts in Indianapolis.

At this point it would appear this team likes the road, likes the challenge, likes the hostile environments. At least one Titan says that notion is totally wrong!

“Shoot, I don’t enjoy anything about it.” said captain Jurrell Casey, “I hate the road, but the biggest thing is going up in there and just knowing that it’s all us. It’s just who the team is, it’s family. We preach that from day one in here, it’s all about us.”

He may hate the road, but that certainly will not curtail his or his teammates expectations. They have embraced the slogan “why not us” for this post season run and they do appear to be on a Volunteer State island, because they have been a decided underdog in all three playoff games.

The Titans were a five point underdog at New England, a 10 point underdog at Baltimore and now they are a 7.5 point underdog at Kansas City.

Yep, they have the Chiefs right where they want them. 😉