Top 6 Teams on NBC 6 Preseason Rankings
Top 6 on NBC 6
|Louisiana
|1
|Calvary
|2
|Northwood
|3
|Many
|4
|Evangel
|5
|Logansport
|6
|Woodlawn
|Others receiving votes.. Haynesville, Benton, North Desoto, Byrd
|Texas
|1
|Carthage
|2
|Pleasant Grove
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|Marshall
|5
|Waskom
|6
|Texas High
|Others receiving votes.. Liberty Eylau, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson
|Arkansas
|1
|Arkansas High
|2
|Nashville
|3
|Foreman
|4
|Ashdown
|5
|Broken Bow
|6
|Prescott
|Others receiving votes.. Idabel, Horatio, Magnolia, Fouke
