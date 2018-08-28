Sports

Top 6 Teams on NBC 6 Preseason Rankings

Top 6 on NBC 6

  Louisiana
1 Calvary
2 Northwood
3 Many
4 Evangel
5 Logansport
6 Woodlawn
  Others receiving votes.. Haynesville, Benton, North Desoto, Byrd
   
  Texas
1 Carthage
2 Pleasant Grove
3 Atlanta
4 Marshall
5 Waskom
6 Texas High
  Others receiving votes.. Liberty Eylau, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson
   
  Arkansas
1 Arkansas High
2 Nashville
3 Foreman
4 Ashdown
5 Broken Bow
6 Prescott
  Others receiving votes.. Idabel, Horatio, Magnolia, Fouke

 

