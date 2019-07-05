TQ Jackson says it’s possible for Arkansas to flip the script in 2019

Jefferson Wide Receiver TQ Jackson signed to Arkansas’ back in December. The Bulldogs went 11-1 this past season and TQ was definitely a factor. Recording a team-best 797 receiving yards on 38 receptions with 11 touchdown catches in his senior year. During his time at Jefferson the program saw quite a bit of growth. He says that helps him understand what the Hogs are going through coming off of a tough 2 win season. Having been in a similar position, Jackon says change is possible for Arkansas in the near future.

TQ Jackson said, ” Well actually my freshman year we went 2-8. Then we rebounded and got to where we are right now. So that’s how I think about it. Like we can like flip the script this year and it be better. We may not be contenders or whatever but like it’s the SEC it’s going to take a little while. That’s how I think about it.”