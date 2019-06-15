Tre’Davious White hosts second annual youth football camp at Independence Stadium

It’s one thing to idolize an NFL player for what he’s able to do on the field. Being able to look up to him for what he does off of it, that’s next level. If you want a guy for both, you don’t have to look far here in Shreveport. It’s Tre’Davious White. The Bills cornerback hosting his second annual youth camp at Independence Stadium, spending quality time with hundreds of campers and former teammates. The former Green Oaks Giant and LSU Tiger truly beloved here in the community. That’s because he continuously finds ways to give back and be present as a role model. He says there’s something about hosting his own camp that means a lot.

Tre’Davious White said, “This is what it’s pretty much all about. This is what pretty much motivates me every day. This is what I enjoy the most the on the field work where they can actually see me in my element outside of the helmet and doing drills with the kids so that’s what it’s all about. I’ve got a lot of people that look up to me a lot of people that I motivate and inspire so every day when I wake up and my feet hit the ground I just try to make the right choices because I know that it’s going to effect a lot of people and it’s something that I don’t take lightly.”

—

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.