Tre’Davious White says Bills will be a more dangerous team next season

Bills cornerback and former Green Oaks Giant Tre’davious White hosted his second annual youth football camp at Independence Stadium. Tre is one of the leagues premier shut down corners. Last season he was targeted just 73 times on 1,000 snaps, one of the lowest rates in the NFL. He says he looks forward to year three in Buffalo.

Tre’Davious White said, “Just trying to fine tune ways to get better I pretty much went back and watched every game I played in last year. I know what I need to work on so these next five weeks I’m going to be intense training. If you guys see me running up Shreveport Barksdale or running up Barksdale you know why. We got a lot of great guys on the team. We’re going to be a little more dangerous than we were last year so I’m looking forward to it we just have to put it all together once it comes to the season.”

