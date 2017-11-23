Trivenskey Mosley the all time leading rusher in all of Bossier City

Trivenskey Mosley recently went down as the all time leading rusher in all of bossier city. Mosley has led the Knights all season long with his dominant play. Woodlawn now heads to the third round of the playoffs after a shocking one point win this past week. Head coach Jerwin Wilson knows Mosley is no average football player but Trivenskey continues to keep his focuses on each task ahead.

“Jerwin Wilson said: Without a doubt it starts with him you know obviously we’ve gotten better at being balanced throwing the ball out on the perimeter those guys are having to step up because I’m sure those guys are going to load up the box and do some things on the outside of the perimeter for us to come out on top.”

“Mosley said: But its just the same old same old we gotta just get the job done and keep doing what we been doing all year.”