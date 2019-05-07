Two Lakeside Wrestlers sign with colleges
Lakeside State Champion Heavyweight Darron Harvey Jr. signed to continue his wrestling career at Central Baptist College Tuesday afternoon in Sibly, LA.
Harvey was a two time state runner-up and won the Division III State Championship as a junior.
Noah Willis also signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday, signing with Arkansas Baptist College.
