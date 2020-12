Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Mahomes (15) hold up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu joins Liam McHugh to discuss how he has grown throughout his NFL career, his work outside of football and more.

–Video via NBC Sports–