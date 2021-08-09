Tyrann Mathieu ‘still not over’ blowout Super Bowl loss

We won’t see much change in our weather for the next several days as above-normal temperatures and high humidity stick around. A tropical storm that would be called Fred could form in the Atlantic or Caribbean and could threaten Florida.

Monday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat indices have surpassed 105 degrees at most locations. Don’t expect much change Tuesday or for the next several days. Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. Combine the heat with the humidity and it is looking likely that we will see the heat index surpass 105 once again. Look for the heat to continue through the workweek.