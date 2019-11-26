Vikings feeling confident heading into quarterfinals

On the heels of a three win season the Airline Vikings find themselves back in the quarter finals. Taking care of business on the road against East Saint John 45-29. The Vikings got off to a fast start but were able to put the game away off three straight turnovers late in the game. Coach Meeks saying that kind of performance gives his guys confidence before taking on the number one seed in Acadiana on Friday.

Bo Meeks said, “I think it says everything about this group that they can go on the road in the second round and get a huge win a long way from home against a really good football team. A team that was 9-2 and won their district as well. I think it says everything about them that theyre willing to sacrifice individually to be a great team and they’ve become a great team again one of the top eight in the state and just so proud of everybody involved.”