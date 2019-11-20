Vikings looking to keep momentum going into second round

The Airline Vikings are playing their best ball at the right time.

Airline has won it’s last three games, the most recent of which was a 55-21 win over the Southside Sharks.

Head coach Bo Meeks says he’s happy with the offensive efficiency, and wants to see the momentum carry over into the second round.

Bo Meeks said, “You know I feel like we have a lot of momentum the guys are really playing well. Big win last week against Southside, I think people don’t understand how big it is to win a game in the 5A playoffs. Talking about a lot of depth a lot of great football teams so very proud of that and looking forward to trying to get this second win this week.”

The Vikings hit the road for the second round where they will take on East St. John. That game is Friday at 7:00.