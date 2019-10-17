Vikings ready for Parkway challenge

The Airline Vikings have entered the conversation for the district title in 1-5A after their upset win over Haughton.

With the win, the Vikings moved to #6 in the NBC 6 Top 25 poll, but there’s no rest for the weary when it comes to district play.

This week, the Vikings will travel to Preston Crownover Stadium to take on a Parkway team the Vikings haven’t beaten since 2012.

Airline head coach Bo Meeks understands the challenge his team will face this week.

“Parkway’s got a really good team,” Meeks said. “They’re 4-2 right now, and we’ve got to be prepared to play our best. We’ve struggled down there, and struggled against Parkway. We’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to be ready to play our best football on Friday night because it’s a huge week.”

Airline and the Panthers will kickoff at 7:00 on Friday at Preston Crownover Stadium.