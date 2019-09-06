Vikings set for season opener

The Airline Vikings are entering the 2019 season hoping a new year yeilds better results after a 3-7 campaign in 2018.

The Vikings are getting no favors out of the gate, opening the season on the road against a Ouachita Parish team that went two rounds deep in the playoffs last year.

These two teams actually met up for a scrimmage in the spring, and coach Bo Meeks is hoping that familiarity turns into success on the field Friday night.

“They have a good football team,” Airline head coach Bo Meeks said. “They lost a lot of guys, but they’re very well coached. They play extremely hard. We scrimmaged them in the spring in a fairly even match-up so at least we have some familiarity with them. We’re excited about that, but they’re going to be good. So, we’ve got to do our best on Friday.”

“They’re a good team, well coached, well disciplined,” said Airline defensive lineman Ben Dillon. “They do a lot of counters and run plays like that. So, it should be a good opponent.”

The Vikings and Ouachita Parish are set to kickoff at 7:00 on Friday in Monroe.