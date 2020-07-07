Voluntary workouts suspended at La Tech after second football player tests positive for COVID-19

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second football player at Louisiana Tech University has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Louisiana Tech Athletics, the student-athlete will quarantine for 14 days.

The newest positive COVID-19 case has prompted the university to temporarily suspended voluntary workouts for a few days while the school awaits additional test results.

As part of the department’s protocol, contact tracing procedures were used and Tech was able to identify additional football student-athletes that could have been exposed. As a precaution, those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The original football student-athlete who tested positive for COVID19 back in mid-June, along with a number of his quarantined teammates, passed COVID19 tests.

